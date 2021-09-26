Supporters wave Chinese national flags as they wait for the arrival of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AFP
China tries to rally national pride as it paints Meng Wanzhou’s release as proof the US targeted an innocent woman for political reasons
- State media glosses over a signed admission of wrongdoing – but not guilt – as it celebrates Huawei executive’s return home
- Meng’s case is being painted as a victory for China despite US attempts to suppress the country’s technological advances
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
