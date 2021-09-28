The US embassy and consulates in China started accepting student visa applications again in May. Photo: AP
Chinese students head back to US as Covid-19 entry limits ease
- A tepid job market at home and the allure of an American education is prompting many in China to reboot their overseas study plans
- But path may not be so clear for science and technology majors
Topic | US-China relations
