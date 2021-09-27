Then US vice-president Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast during a state lunch for China at the Department of State in Washington in September 2015. Photo: AFP Then US vice-president Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast during a state lunch for China at the Department of State in Washington in September 2015. Photo: AFP
Then US vice-president Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast during a state lunch for China at the Department of State in Washington in September 2015. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: Meng Wanzhou’s return clears one roadblock to a reset

  • Release of Huawei boss tops the list of recent goodwill gestures from the Biden White House in response to Beijing’s list of demands
  • China may now be more open to visits by the US commerce and climate chiefs, and even consider a virtual Xi-Biden summit at the G20 in October, analysts say

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 7:35pm, 27 Sep, 2021

