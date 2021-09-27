The USS Ronald Reagan is said to have entered the South China Sea via the Strait of Malacca on Friday. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
US sends warships through South China Sea in latest transit
- USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group sailed into the disputed waters after mission supporting US withdrawal from Afghanistan
- It’s the second time they have entered the area this year and comes as tensions have been rising in the region
Topic | US-China relations
The USS Ronald Reagan is said to have entered the South China Sea via the Strait of Malacca on Friday. Photo: US Pacific Fleet