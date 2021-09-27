HMS Richmond, a Type 23 frigate, is en route through the Taiwan Strait to visit Vietnam and the Vietnam People's Navy. Photo: HMS Richmond
Chinese military blasts UK frigate’s passage through Taiwan Strait as an ‘opportunistic’ stunt
- HMS Richmond declared its transit between the mainland and the island less than two weeks after Britain, the US and Australia announced their Aukus alliance
- The route, as the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier group made its way to Vietnam, showed the UK’s commitment to American Indo-Pacific policy, analysts say
Topic | China-UK relations
