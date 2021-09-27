A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP
A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP
China /  Diplomacy

Are China and Germany poised for business as usual after Merkel?

  • As Germany braces for months of wrangling over a coalition, China hopes the new leadership will retain the ‘balanced’ approach of the Merkel era
  • Though parties hawkish on China are certain to share power in Berlin, analysts are united in their belief that economic pragmatism will win the day

Topic |   China-EU relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:53pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP
A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE