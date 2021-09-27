A clock displays the time in front of posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her preferred successor, Armin Laschet, in Berlin on September 27. Photo: dpa via AP
Are China and Germany poised for business as usual after Merkel?
- As Germany braces for months of wrangling over a coalition, China hopes the new leadership will retain the ‘balanced’ approach of the Merkel era
- Though parties hawkish on China are certain to share power in Berlin, analysts are united in their belief that economic pragmatism will win the day
