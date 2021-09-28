Victor and Cynthia Liu had been prevented from leaving China since June 2018. Photo: Twitter Victor and Cynthia Liu had been prevented from leaving China since June 2018. Photo: Twitter
US siblings Victor and Cynthia Liu finally leave China as exit ban is lifted

  • Prevented from leaving since 2018 visit, they were allowed to fly home hours after deal to shelve US fraud charges against Meng Wanzhou
  • ‘We oppose the use of coercive exit bans against people who are not themselves charged with crimes,’ US state department says

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 2:46pm, 28 Sep, 2021

