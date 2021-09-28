British, American and Dutch warships take part in marine operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter British, American and Dutch warships take part in marine operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter
British, American and Dutch warships take part in marine operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter
Nato
China /  Diplomacy

Don’t be ‘fooled by lies and rumours’, China tells Nato

  • ‘China was not, and will not be, a rival to Nato’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells leader of transatlantic alliance in first-ever call
  • ﻿Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg raises concerns about China’s nuclear arsenal and lack of military transparency, urges arms control talks

Topic |   Nato
Teddy NgShi Jiangtao
Teddy Ng and Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:28pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British, American and Dutch warships take part in marine operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter British, American and Dutch warships take part in marine operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter
British, American and Dutch warships take part in marine operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE