The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo
The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

‘A sea of flowers’: China’s foreign ministry flooded with bouquets after Meng Wanzhou’s release

  • Ministry thanks the public for their kindness but urges them to not send any more flowers
  • The flowers ‘represent the Chinese people’s support of the Communist Party’, ministry spokeswoman says

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo
The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE