The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo
‘A sea of flowers’: China’s foreign ministry flooded with bouquets after Meng Wanzhou’s release
- Ministry thanks the public for their kindness but urges them to not send any more flowers
- The flowers ‘represent the Chinese people’s support of the Communist Party’, ministry spokeswoman says
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
The foreign ministry has become a “sea of flowers” with the public sending bouquets following Meng Wanzhou’s release. Photo: Weibo