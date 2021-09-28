China says Meng Wanzhou’s case was raised by Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks with US President Joe Biden in early September. Photo: AP
China-US relations: Xi Jinping raised Meng Wanzhou case in talks with Joe Biden
- Beijing confirms the Huawei executive was discussed during September 9 phone call between two leaders
- White House says Biden brought up Spavor and Kovrig
Topic | US-China relations
