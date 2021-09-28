The Aukus deal will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: AFP The Aukus deal will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: AFP
The Aukus deal will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

Shi Jiangtao

Beijing went ballistic at Australia. When will the soul-searching start?

  • China was floored by the Aukus agreement on nuclear-powered submarines and warned it could make the US ally a bigger target
  • But Beijing’s rhetoric could send a chilling message to other smaller powers in the region

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:11pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Aukus deal will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: AFP The Aukus deal will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: AFP
The Aukus deal will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE