Engineers from China and Tanzania are pictured at the construction site of the Dar es Salaam Port upgrade in Tanzania. A report by AidData says China spent an average US$85.4 billion a year in the five years after the Belt and Road Initiative was launched in 2013. Photo: Xinhua
China’s development finance more than double US but issues risk undermining belt and road: report
- Study of 13,247 global belt and road projects worth US$843 billion over 18 years finds China relied primarily on debt rather than aid in overseas financing
- AidData analysis finds recipient nations are concerned about project issues and Chinese debt burdens ‘substantially larger’ than previously understood
