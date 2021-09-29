Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Tuesday that the EU would proceed with plans to expand relations with Taiwan – though “without any recognition of statehood”. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU defends plan to expand Taiwan relations ‘without recognition of statehood’
- Statement by EU top diplomat Josep Borrell comes in first official ‘strategic dialogue’ with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi since June 2020
- Video conference comes as EU-China relations are strained on a number of fronts
Topic | China-EU relations
Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Tuesday that the EU would proceed with plans to expand relations with Taiwan – though “without any recognition of statehood”. Photo: EPA-EFE