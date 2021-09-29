Zheng Zeguang took up the ambassadorship in June. He has called for a reset in relations between the countries. Photo: Reuters
‘Much misperception’: China’s ambassador to UK urges ‘candid dialogue’ to repair trust
- Zheng Zeguang also calls for two sides to step up communication on trade and investment, the pandemic and climate change
- Envoy’s remarks come weeks after he was blocked from entering British parliament amid tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang
Topic | China-UK relations
Zheng Zeguang took up the ambassadorship in June. He has called for a reset in relations between the countries. Photo: Reuters