‘Much misperception’: China’s ambassador to UK urges ‘candid dialogue’ to repair trust

  • Zheng Zeguang also calls for two sides to step up communication on trade and investment, the pandemic and climate change
  • Envoy’s remarks come weeks after he was blocked from entering British parliament amid tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Zheng Zeguang took up the ambassadorship in June. He has called for a reset in relations between the countries. Photo: Reuters
