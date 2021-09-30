China has become a leader in commerical and military space technology. Photo: AFP China has become a leader in commerical and military space technology. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China urges US to join talks on preventing arms race in outer space

  • Disarmament envoy Li Song tells UN conference that Washington’s ‘double standards’ are blocking efforts to keep weapons earthbound
  • Beijing and Moscow have already proposed a treaty to ban the use of arms in space, but Washington has so far refused to join talks on the issue

Topic |   China's space programme
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:22am, 30 Sep, 2021

