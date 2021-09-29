A model of the GJ-11 stealth armed reconnaissance drone is seen displayed at the Zhuhai Airshow or China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. Photo: Reuters
‘We’ll meet you in the sky’: Chinese air force commander challenges US military goal to ‘scare China’
- Deputy PLA air force commander Wang Wei addresses American ambitions as China shows its premier stealth fighter jet fitted with home-grown engine
- Zhuhai Airshow showcases China’s moves to replace foreign technologies with domestic creations as part of its increasing self-reliance
Topic | China's military
