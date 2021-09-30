Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets supporters during an election campaign stop in Markham, Ontario, on September 18. The electorate of Markham-Unionville has the highest proportion of Hong Kong-born people in Canada. Photo: Reuters
Fewer than 2,000 of the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong voted in last week’s election
- Only 0.6 per cent of Canadians in Hong Kong requested mail-in ballots, a fraction of the rate among expatriates in places such as Britain and the US
- The actual voting rate is likely far lower, and lack of awareness about the election and rule changes allowing long-term non-residents to vote may be to blame
Topic | Canada
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets supporters during an election campaign stop in Markham, Ontario, on September 18. The electorate of Markham-Unionville has the highest proportion of Hong Kong-born people in Canada. Photo: Reuters