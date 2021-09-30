The Chinese and American militaries resumed high-level dialogue in August. Photo: AP
US, Chinese militaries hold 2 days of talks, stress the need for more
- US defence department says it is part of Washington’s efforts to ‘responsibly manage competition’ between the countries
- They had a ‘frank, in-depth and open discussion’ on a range of issues affecting the defence relationship, US spokesman says
Topic | US-China relations
