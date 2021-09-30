US special envoy on climate John Kerry called it a “critical decade” for keeping global warming in check. Photo: Bloomberg US special envoy on climate John Kerry called it a “critical decade” for keeping global warming in check. Photo: Bloomberg
US climate envoy John Kerry urges China to cut more emissions by 2030

  • Diplomat says he’s hopeful Xi Jinping ‘will make the decision that they could move further’ in the next decade
  • Chinese president has vowed the nation will not build new coal-fired power plants abroad but did not commit to curb reliance on the fossil fuel

Updated: 1:56pm, 30 Sep, 2021

