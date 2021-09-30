Beijing has criticised Australia’s new nuclear submarine deal with the United States. Photo: AP Beijing has criticised Australia’s new nuclear submarine deal with the United States. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China draws contrast with Aukus as it rallies support to join CPTPP

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard that China wants to play positive role in promoting trade liberalisation
  • Wang separately tells Malaysia and Brunei that the Aukus alliance endangers the stability of Southeast Asia

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:09pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Beijing has criticised Australia’s new nuclear submarine deal with the United States. Photo: AP
