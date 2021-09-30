Economist Jeffrey Sachs is chair of the Lancet Covid-19 Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, US united on Covid-19 probe? Lancet commission head says it’s the only way forward
- The countries should work together to set new safety standards for labs doing virus research, according to Jeffrey Sachs
- He says Washington shouldn’t point fingers at Beijing and should take ‘cooperative’ approach to pandemic origins investigation
