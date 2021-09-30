US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the US does not like “autocratic governments like China” writing the rules. Photo: AFP US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the US does not like “autocratic governments like China” writing the rules. Photo: AFP
‘Typical act of autocracy’: Beijing hits back at US commerce chief’s hope to slow Chinese innovation

  • Gina Raimondo voices need to work with Europe on eve of launch of US-EU Trade and Technology Council, which aims to reduce shared reliance on Chinese manufacturing
  • If clamping down on China’s innovation becomes American national strategy, ‘it would seriously hamper the progress of trade ties’, says US affairs analyst

Jun MaiOrange Wang
Jun Mai in Beijing and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Sep, 2021

