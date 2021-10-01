Cao Zhongming, the Chinese ambassador to Belgium, has warned local lawmakers that draft resolutions condemning the national security law imposed on Hong Kong “interfered in China’s internal affairs”. Photo: Embassy of the PRC in Belgium
China’s ambassador warns Belgian lawmakers as they debate resolutions on Hong Kong
- Ambassador Cao Zhongming, expressing ‘serious concern’, complains that the draft resolutions ‘distorted and smeared the Hong Kong national security law’
- One lawmaker accuses China of ‘trying to prevent … parliamentarians from adopting any kind of stance on the human rights situation in Hong Kong’
