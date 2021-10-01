Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a subtly different note this year with the United States’ message to China. Photo: Twitter
US’ National Day message to China has notable difference from last year’s
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates the country in wording subtly different from that used by predecessor Mike Pompeo
- It is a tradition for the US to send the greeting to China, but it could represent another show of goodwill in a week of conciliatory gestures
Topic | US-China relations
Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a subtly different note this year with the United States’ message to China. Photo: Twitter