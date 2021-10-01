French Senator Alain Richard is expected to lead a delegation to Taiwan next week, despite protestations from Beijing. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images French Senator Alain Richard is expected to lead a delegation to Taiwan next week, despite protestations from Beijing. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Beijing urges French senators to consider China relationship and rethink trip to Taiwan next week

  • Senator Alain Richard is expected to lead the French Senate Group for Exchange and Studies with Taiwan from October 4 to 11
  • Analyst points to impact on China’s relationship with Czech Republic and Lithuania after those countries engaged with Taiwan

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 4:51pm, 1 Oct, 2021

