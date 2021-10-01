Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Why China’s beef with Australia is making US meat exporters happy – for now
- China’s appetite for ‘well-marbled, grain-fed’ beef is growing along with its wealth, but Australian suppliers are feeling the heat of bilateral tensions
- As Chinese restaurants swap out, imports of US beef are up nine-fold while the Australian variety battles bans and delays
Topic | China-Australia relations
Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters