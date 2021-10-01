Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Why China’s beef with Australia is making US meat exporters happy – for now

  • China’s appetite for ‘well-marbled, grain-fed’ beef is growing along with its wealth, but Australian suppliers are feeling the heat of bilateral tensions
  • As Chinese restaurants swap out, imports of US beef are up nine-fold while the Australian variety battles bans and delays

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:53pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Imported marbled US beef being served at a hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE