Australia getting nuclear subs via Aukus ‘ups risk of conflict near China’

  • Submarine deal bolsters military deterrence in Indo-Pacific and shows intention to influence China’s strategic calculations, experts say
  • Academic warns of possibility of conflict along first island chain as Canberra embraces US strategy to confront Beijing

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Oct, 2021

The capability of Australia’s diesel-electric submarines would be far exceeded by the nuclear-powered ones it could get from the Aukus deal. Photo: AFP The capability of Australia’s diesel-electric submarines would be far exceeded by the nuclear-powered ones it could get from the Aukus deal. Photo: AFP
The capability of Australia’s diesel-electric submarines would be far exceeded by the nuclear-powered ones it could get from the Aukus deal. Photo: AFP
