China backs North Korean call to revise sanctions to revive nuclear talks

  • Instead of empty slogans, US should restart UN resolutions and ‘revise sanctions related to humanitarian aspects’, Beijing says
  • Denuclearisation talks stalled in 2019 and Pyongyang has resumed its missile tests

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un two years ago, this week received a warm message from Kim. Photo: AFP
