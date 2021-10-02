US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to meet with French officials next week in Paris to further repair the diplomatic breach caused by the surprise announcement of the Aukus strategic partnership. Photo: Reuters
Blinken to meet with French officials to further repair breach in relationship over Aukus
- US secretary of state, in Paris next week for OECD conference, will speak with French foreign minister about Indo-Pacific strategies, aides say
- The meeting follows talks between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, which led to France’s ambassador returning to Washington
Topic | Aukus alliance
