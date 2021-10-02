The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-EU relations: Europeans seek face time with President Xi Jinping to help soothe ailing ties

  • Chinese and European Council presidents are expected to hold talks as early as this month, according to an EU official
  • Since their last discussion, tension has risen over human rights and economic practices

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling LoFinbarr Bermingham
Kinling Lo in Beijingand Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 10:30pm, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE