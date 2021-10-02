The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU relations: Europeans seek face time with President Xi Jinping to help soothe ailing ties
- Chinese and European Council presidents are expected to hold talks as early as this month, according to an EU official
- Since their last discussion, tension has risen over human rights and economic practices
Topic | China-EU relations
The EU is said to have pushed for an icebreaker meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua