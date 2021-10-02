Qin Gang says more efforts need to be made to help China and the US better understand each other in what is still a “very difficult period” between the two powers. Photo: CCTV
‘If we fight, we both lose’: Chinese ambassador to the US says ‘smoother’ road ahead is a priority
- Conciliatory comments from Qin Gang in a CGTN interview come amid a palpable easing of tensions following the release of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- Hopes for further pragmatic cooperation are, however, tempered by the Biden administration’s demonstrated aim to contain China through regional alliances
Topic | US-China relations
