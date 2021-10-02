Tsai Ing-wen, pictured at an annual training exercise last month, has seen the number of PLA sorties increase since taking office in 2016. Photo: Handout
Chinese military sends record number of warplanes to test Taiwan’s air defences
- In total 38 planes entered the island’s air defence identification zone in two waves on Friday
- Analysts said the move may have been testing the PLA’s capacity to wear down its defences and send a warning to Taipei
Topic | Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen, pictured at an annual training exercise last month, has seen the number of PLA sorties increase since taking office in 2016. Photo: Handout