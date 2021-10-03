General Mark Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart twice in the final months of the Trump presidency. Photo: Reuters General Mark Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart twice in the final months of the Trump presidency. Photo: Reuters
China feared US was trying to provoke a reaction ‘that could lead to war’ in last days of Donald Trump’s presidency

  • Beijing became increasingly concerned that the White House’s stance on Taiwan was designed to push the PLA into taking retaliatory measures
  • US General Mark Milley has previously outlined his efforts to calm Chinese fears by saying the US had no plans to mount a surprise attack

Minnie Chan
Updated: 1:23pm, 3 Oct, 2021

