US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has described tariffs as useful tools in defending American economic interests. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Washington set to exempt some products from tariffs
- Companies expected to be able to lobby for exemptions from import duties on Chinese goods, although criteria yet to be revealed
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to give speech setting out the Biden administration’s approach to trade with China
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has described tariffs as useful tools in defending American economic interests. Photo: AFP