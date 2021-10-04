US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has described tariffs as useful tools in defending American economic interests. Photo: AFP US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has described tariffs as useful tools in defending American economic interests. Photo: AFP
China / Diplomacy

US-China trade war: Washington set to exempt some products from tariffs

  • Companies expected to be able to lobby for exemptions from import duties on Chinese goods, although criteria yet to be revealed
  • US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to give speech setting out the Biden administration’s approach to trade with China

Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Palo Alto

Updated: 5:09pm, 4 Oct, 2021

