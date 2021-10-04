Economic powers the US and China are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. Photo: AFP Economic powers the US and China are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. Photo: AFP
Economic powers the US and China are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US, China can compete and cooperate to build trust, American diplomat says

  • Nations could work together in areas like climate change and Afghanistan, according to David Meale, chargé d’affaires of the US embassy in Beijing
  • ‘I think of it as a process of improving what’s easy to improve’ before moving on to tackle the most challenging issues, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Economic powers the US and China are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. Photo: AFP Economic powers the US and China are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. Photo: AFP
Economic powers the US and China are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE