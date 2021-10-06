Africa still offers a combination of a huge infrastructure gap with abundant exploitable natural resources. Photo: Reuters Africa still offers a combination of a huge infrastructure gap with abundant exploitable natural resources. Photo: Reuters
Africa still offers a combination of a huge infrastructure gap with abundant exploitable natural resources. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese loans in Africa: will risky business pay off or buyer’s remorse beat soft power?

  • Beijing has adopted a ‘high-risk, high-reward’ strategy in Africa, offering huge amounts of credit to resource-rich nations with corruption or security issues
  • But many leaders initially eager to join the belt and road are now rethinking Chinese infrastructure projects over inflated cost and debt concerns

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Africa still offers a combination of a huge infrastructure gap with abundant exploitable natural resources. Photo: Reuters Africa still offers a combination of a huge infrastructure gap with abundant exploitable natural resources. Photo: Reuters
Africa still offers a combination of a huge infrastructure gap with abundant exploitable natural resources. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE