People on a bus try to touch hands with Tigray Defence Force soldiers as they arrive in Mekele, capital of Ethiopia’s war-hit region, in June. It is one of three African nations seeking debt relief under the G20’s new framework. Photo: AFP
Zambia, Ethiopia may face tougher debt relief talks over ‘hidden’ Chinese lending
- Research exposing under-reported debts reinforces concerns about lack of transparency, according to economist
- It’s also likely to complicate ongoing debt restructuring negotiations under the G20’s Common Framework
