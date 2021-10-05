China has failed to meet some commitments in the phase one trade deal with the United States, according to US trade representative Katherine Tai. Photo: AP China has failed to meet some commitments in the phase one trade deal with the United States, according to US trade representative Katherine Tai. Photo: AP
China has failed to meet some commitments in the phase one trade deal with the United States, according to US trade representative Katherine Tai. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US-China trade: expect more carrots and sticks from Biden White House, analysts say

  • Assessment follows US trade representative’s outline of the administration’s policy
  • Delay in statement reflects divisions in the government over what tack to take, Chinese observer says

Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine WongShi Jiangtao
Catherine Wong and Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has failed to meet some commitments in the phase one trade deal with the United States, according to US trade representative Katherine Tai. Photo: AP China has failed to meet some commitments in the phase one trade deal with the United States, according to US trade representative Katherine Tai. Photo: AP
China has failed to meet some commitments in the phase one trade deal with the United States, according to US trade representative Katherine Tai. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE