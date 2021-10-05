Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on October 1. Photo: Xinhua Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on October 1. Photo: Xinhua
Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on October 1. Photo: Xinhua
China calls on rich nations to give more to UN, with apparent dig at US as ‘major’ defaulter

  • Chinese envoy Zhang Jun blames UN cash crunch on ‘major contributor’ with long-term unpaid dues, in apparent reference to the US
  • Beijing has scaled up UN contributions in its defence of multilateralism, taking second spot behind the US in 2019

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 5 Oct, 2021

