Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on October 1. Photo: Xinhua
China calls on rich nations to give more to UN, with apparent dig at US as ‘major’ defaulter
- Chinese envoy Zhang Jun blames UN cash crunch on ‘major contributor’ with long-term unpaid dues, in apparent reference to the US
- Beijing has scaled up UN contributions in its defence of multilateralism, taking second spot behind the US in 2019
Topic | US-China relations
Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on October 1. Photo: Xinhua