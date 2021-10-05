Alain Richard, head of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, will lead the delegation. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images Alain Richard, head of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, will lead the delegation. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images
French delegation heads to Taiwan as tensions mount across the strait

  • Island’s foreign ministry says senators led by Alain Richard will meet senior officials including President Tsai Ing-wen
  • It comes after the PLA flew almost 150 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone over four days, starting on China’s National Day

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:01pm, 5 Oct, 2021

