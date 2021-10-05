China will be discussed as part of a bigger international framework when European leaders meet on Tuesday night. Photo: Shutterstock
China slips down talks agenda as EU leaders gather in Slovenia
- Relations with Beijing are not seen as a crisis issue for the bloc’s 27 nations, diplomats say
- Lithuanian officials hope Tuesday’s talks in Slovenia will result in ‘economic solidarity’ from EU, amid simmering row with Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
China will be discussed as part of a bigger international framework when European leaders meet on Tuesday night. Photo: Shutterstock