The White House has confirmed that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet this week with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: AFP
White House confirms US national security adviser and China’s top diplomat will meet this week in Switzerland
- Talks between Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, expected on Wednesday, to cover how to ‘responsibly manage the competition’ of the two nations, a spokeswoman says
- The possibility of an in-person summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may also be discussed
Topic | US-China relations
