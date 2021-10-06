The White House has confirmed that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet this week with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: AFP The White House has confirmed that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet this week with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: AFP
White House confirms US national security adviser and China’s top diplomat will meet this week in Switzerland

  • Talks between Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, expected on Wednesday, to cover how to ‘responsibly manage the competition’ of the two nations, a spokeswoman says
  • The possibility of an in-person summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may also be discussed

Owen Churchill
Updated: 2:47am, 6 Oct, 2021

