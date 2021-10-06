President Joe Biden said he and his counterpart had discussed Taiwan. Photo: AP
Joe Biden says he and China’s Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
- US president appears to reiterate one-China policy that recognises Beijing but with expectation for Taiwan’s future to be resolved peacefully
- In apparent reference to call with Xi in September, he says US will stick to it and ‘I don’t think [Xi] should be doing anything other than abiding’
