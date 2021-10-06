Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been out of the country since mid-January 2020, the longest stint of any G20 leader, although he has attended virtual meetings. Photo: DPA
G20 summit: China’s President Xi Jinping ‘will not be in Rome’
- China has not told G20 organisers whether president will attend but Chinese envoys reportedly cited Covid-19 measures as preventing his in-person attendance
- Speculation surrounds whether Xi will attend COP26 climate conference in Glasgow if he misses the Rome summit
Topic | G20
Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been out of the country since mid-January 2020, the longest stint of any G20 leader, although he has attended virtual meetings. Photo: DPA