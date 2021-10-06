French Senator Alain Richard bumps elbows with a Taiwanese official on arrival at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: AP French Senator Alain Richard bumps elbows with a Taiwanese official on arrival at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Taiwan welcomes French Senate delegation ‘despite threats’ from Beijing

  • Five delegates from French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group expected to meet Taiwanese president to discuss closer cooperation between Taipei and Paris
  • Beijing has warned group chief Alain Richard not to engage in official exchanges with Taipei, fearing politicians from other European countries could follow

Updated: 10:11pm, 6 Oct, 2021

