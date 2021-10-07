US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a closing session at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken urges China to halt ‘provocative’ actions toward Taiwan
- Beijing has sent scores of warplanes into the island’s air-defence-identification zone in recent weeks, ratcheting up tensions
- Blinken also urged China to act ‘responsibly’ in the Evergrande financial crisis
Topic | US-China relations
