US national security adviser Jake Sullivan leaves his hotel in Zurich on his way to talks with China’s Yang Jiechi on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, Chinese diplomats’ meeting in Zurich paves way for continued talks
- US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping plan to meet virtually before the end of the year, reports say
- Jake Sullivan tells Yang Jiechi that the US will keep engaging with China ‘at a senior level to ensure responsible competition’
