Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (far right) meets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (far left) in Zurich on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (far right) meets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (far left) in Zurich on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China welcomes ‘positive statements’ by US as talks hint at change of mood

  • Beijing says its top diplomat Yang Jiechi’s meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was ‘constructive’
  • China ‘attaches importance to President Biden’s recent positive statements on Sino-US relations’, Yang says

Teddy Ng
Updated: 12:42pm, 7 Oct, 2021

