Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen greets French Senator Alain Richard, at the presidential office in Taipei on October 7. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan will work to ensure peace, Tsai tells French and Australian visitors days after record Chinese PLA sorties

  • Taiwan ‘very moved’ that French senators led by Alain Richard visited despite ‘pressure’, President Tsai Ing-wen says in a reference to Beijing
  • Meeting Tsai next, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott notes how Taiwan is ‘challenged on an almost daily basis by its giant neighbour’

Topic |   Tsai Ing-wen
Reuters
Updated: 3:51pm, 7 Oct, 2021

