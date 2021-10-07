Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen greets French Senator Alain Richard, at the presidential office in Taipei on October 7. Photo: AFP
Taiwan will work to ensure peace, Tsai tells French and Australian visitors days after record Chinese PLA sorties
- Taiwan ‘very moved’ that French senators led by Alain Richard visited despite ‘pressure’, President Tsai Ing-wen says in a reference to Beijing
- Meeting Tsai next, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott notes how Taiwan is ‘challenged on an almost daily basis by its giant neighbour’
