The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP
The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden’s CIA director creates new unit focusing on China

  • The agency’s head William Burns said the China Mission Centre was designed to tackle the threat from ‘the Chinese government, not the people’
  • An official says the unit’s role is comparable to the focus on Russia in the Cold War or counterterror operations after the 9/11 attacks

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:39pm, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP
The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE