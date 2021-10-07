The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden’s CIA director creates new unit focusing on China
- The agency’s head William Burns said the China Mission Centre was designed to tackle the threat from ‘the Chinese government, not the people’
- An official says the unit’s role is comparable to the focus on Russia in the Cold War or counterterror operations after the 9/11 attacks
Topic | US-China relations
The new unit will cut across “all the CIA’s mission areas”, according to its director William Burns. Photo: AFP